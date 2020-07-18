William R. Flowers



Shelbyville - William R. Flowers claimed the promise given to him by his Savior that of eternal life for all who believe. Bill left this world 1 hour before his 85th birthday. He was a gentleman of great integrity and was an example to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.



Bill retired after 25 years on the Louisville Police Dept. with the rank of Detective Sgt. He was also a veteran, a man who was proud and honored to serve his country. Bill was a member of Burks Branch Baptist Church.



He is survived by his brother, Jim (Patricia); his niece, Terry Cornell (Chuck); nephew, Kenny Flowers (Angela); 4 great nieces; 1 great nephew; 1 great great niece and 5 great great nephews.



Visitation will be 4-7 P.M. Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be on Tuesday.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gideons or Hosparus.









