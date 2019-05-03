Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Louisville - William R. Hindman of Prospect, Kentucky, passed away on May 1, 2019 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Doris McKay Hindman, brothers Frank Medsker and Andrew Medsker, and sisters Connie Thompson and Betty Hardy.

Loving father of daughter, Susan Hindman Schneider of St. Louis, Missouri; son, Gregory Earl Hindman (Bernadette) of Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Beloved grandfather of Jodi Schneider Thomas Tyne (Scott), Matthew J. Schneider, Patrick W. Schneider, and beloved great-grandfather of Jocelyn McKay Thomas and Grant Robert Thomas.

He was a retired partner of Pricewaterhouse Coopers, international CPA firm. Bill was one of the pioneers in establishing PWC's management consulting division and, for a number of years, he directed the Midwest consulting operation from Chicago.

He was an Army veteran of World War II and graduate of Indiana University. He was a member of the American Institute of CPA's, Kentucky Society of CPA's, Institution of Management Accounting, Institution of Management Consultants, Christ Church United Methodist, Hunting Creek Country Club, and the Masonic Lodge.

Visitation will be from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

Expressions of sympathy may be made to:

Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road. Louisville, KY

Indiana University Foundation, Bloomington, Indiana (https://iufoundation.iu.edu/)
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019
