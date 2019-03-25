Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
For more information about
William McCarty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. McCarty


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William R. McCarty Obituary
William R. McCarty

Louisville - William R. McCarty 80, passed away March 22, 2019. Bill was a loving dad and papa who enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. His hobbies included golf, playing cards, bowling and traveling. Bill retired from Bearings of Kentucky after over 40 years.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Carmella (Sorrels) McCarty, parents Virgil and Clarine McCarty and siblings Dave and Norma.

Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory his children Dave McCarty, Greg McCarty (Michell), Brian McCarty and Debbie Ulery (Doug), grandchildren Clint, Meagan, Doug and Danielle, sixteen great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

A service to honor the life of Bill will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 3-8pm in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the .

The family would like to thank the staff at Helping Hands and Kindred Hospital for taking such loving care of our dad.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now