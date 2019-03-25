|
William R. McCarty
Louisville - William R. McCarty 80, passed away March 22, 2019. Bill was a loving dad and papa who enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. His hobbies included golf, playing cards, bowling and traveling. Bill retired from Bearings of Kentucky after over 40 years.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Carmella (Sorrels) McCarty, parents Virgil and Clarine McCarty and siblings Dave and Norma.
Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory his children Dave McCarty, Greg McCarty (Michell), Brian McCarty and Debbie Ulery (Doug), grandchildren Clint, Meagan, Doug and Danielle, sixteen great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
A service to honor the life of Bill will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 3-8pm in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the .
The family would like to thank the staff at Helping Hands and Kindred Hospital for taking such loving care of our dad.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 25, 2019