William R. Meade
William R. Meade

Georgetown, IN - William R. Meade, age 73, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. William was born September 9, 1947 to the late Samuel G. and Virginia Newsome Meade. He attended Alice Lloyd College and graduated from the University of Kentucky, was a retired medical social worker from Family Health Center, Louisville, Kentucky where he dedicated himself for 28 years. He was a member of Saint Michael's Catholic Church at Greenville, Indiana.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years Jacqueline Hicks Meade, Sisters, Patricia Rose (Larry) of Danville, Kentucky and Pamela Meade of Ligon, Kentucky.

Private funeral and visitation at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey, Indiana. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mass of the Air, Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
