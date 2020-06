William R. MinogueLouisville - William R. "Bill" Minogue, 87, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.He was retired owner of Printing Incorporated Louisville (now Mira) and a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Midland Trail Golf Club.He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Waters Minogue; and daughter, Mary Moss.He is survived by his children, Kenneth Minogue (Maureen), John Minogue (Karen), Kelly Abney (Doug) and Michael Minogue (Melody); grandchildren; great grandchildren; and siblings, Patrick, Sara and Lawrence Minogue.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the National Kidney Foundation