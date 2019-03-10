|
William Ralston
louisville
William Ralston, 76, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on February 28, 2019 surrounded by family at The Villages Hospice House. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Deni, and his children: Lisa (Arthur) Mann, Jessica (Mike) Lorenz, Amy (Lee) Cox, Judith Lee, Nick Ralston, Rebecca Stoner, Jason (Jen) Matzek, and Samantha (Scott) Brooks, 17 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Family also includes siblings Diane (Mike) Smith, Mark (deceased), Michael (Beverly), Matthew (Lisa), Robert (Tracey), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bill loved life in The Villages. He enjoyed golf, road trips, classic car and golf cart repair, and helping others. Bill was a 1960 graduate of St. X. A master technician, he had solutions to fix or make almost anything. He was a 25 year friend of Bill W. and enjoyed the many friendships made at the Token III Club before moving to Florida six years ago.
A Celebration of his life will be held Sunday, March 17, 3:00 p.m. at Ratterman Keenen Southwest Chapels 4832 Cane Run Road. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16 from 3-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-3.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Women's Healing Place, 1503 S. 15th Street, Louisville, KY 40210 or to the . Online condolences may be left at www.jbrattermanandsons.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019