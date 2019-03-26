Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
William Ray "Raydo" Johnson

William Ray "Raydo" Johnson Obituary
William Ray "Raydo" Johnson

Louisville - 92 passed to spirit Thursday, March 21, 2019.

He was a retired Paramount Foods employee of 26 years, and owner of Big Daddy's for 15 years.

Preceding Ray in death are his parents, Druie and Nelzia Johnson; grandson Austin Keith; brothers, Charles and James Johnson; sisters, Juanita Wilhite and Geneva Beamon.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Debra Jordan; granddaughter, Tonya Keith; great grandson, Aiden Keith; great-great granddaughter, Julia Keith; brother, Arthur Johnson (Maxine); sisters, Della Antle (Orville) and Delphia Cardwell; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Ray's funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr., with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens-West. Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
