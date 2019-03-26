|
|
William Ray "Raydo" Johnson
Louisville - 92 passed to spirit Thursday, March 21, 2019.
He was a retired Paramount Foods employee of 26 years, and owner of Big Daddy's for 15 years.
Preceding Ray in death are his parents, Druie and Nelzia Johnson; grandson Austin Keith; brothers, Charles and James Johnson; sisters, Juanita Wilhite and Geneva Beamon.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Debra Jordan; granddaughter, Tonya Keith; great grandson, Aiden Keith; great-great granddaughter, Julia Keith; brother, Arthur Johnson (Maxine); sisters, Della Antle (Orville) and Delphia Cardwell; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Ray's funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr., with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens-West. Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019