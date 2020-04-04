|
William Ray Monhollon
Louisville - William "Bill" Monhollon, 78, was called home on Saturday April 4, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William McKinley and Leota Monhollon along with siblings, Ivan Monhollon, Wilma Mobley and Geraldine Spencer. He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Ann of 54 years, son Eric (Pam), daughter Laura (Dave) and wonderful grandchildren Michael, Caleb and Tabitha. Bill faithfully served his community during his time with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and through service with Little Flock Baptist Church and North Bullitt Lions Club. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be sent to Little Flock Baptist Church and North Bullitt Lions Club. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020