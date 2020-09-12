1/1
Dr. William Reed
Dr. William Reed

Middletown - Dr. William Austin Reed, age 87, of Middletown, Kentucky, died peacefully, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Marysville, Ohio. A chiropractor, he practiced in Crestwood, Kentucky for over 40 years. A 1963 graduate of Palmer Chiropractic College, he served in various positions throughout his career with the Kentucky Chiropractic Society, including president for two years and chairman of youth services for over 15 years. He was a member of Worthington Church of Christ in Louisville and served as deacon of benevolence at the Middletown Church of Christ where he was an active participant in the prison ministry program. A veteran of the United States Navy, he served on the USS Wisconsin during the Korean War. He was born August 9, 1933 in Cross Plains, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ina Cotton Reed; his father-and step-mother, Gaylord and Alberta Reed; and his wife, Nelda Fick Reed. He is survived by his children, James A. Reed of Middletown, Donna M. (Alan) Tompkins of Marysville, Ohio, William R. (Sue) Reed of Pinson, Alabama, Daniel S. (Natalya) Reed of Louisville and Paula A. (Matthew) Thigpen of Fulton, Mississippi; his grandchildren, Travis (Amanda) Reed, Nicole Reed, Madison Reed, Shelby Reed, Georgia Reed, Zackary Tompkins, Christopher Tompkins, Justin Tompkins, Elizabeth Thigpen and Austin Thigpen. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, Kentucky where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Burial will be at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worthington Church of Christ, 2705 Chamberlain Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40245. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com








Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
