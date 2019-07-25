|
|
William Reid "Bill" Hall
Shepherdsville - age 80, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.
He was a native of Washington County, born on September 21, 1938 to the late William Reid and Murna Sea Hall.
He was a retired employee of General Electric.
Survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Glenna Reynolds Hall; a daughter, Jenny Hall; two sons, John Reid Hall (Shannon) and Robert "Rob" Hall; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Wilna Madden and a dear friend, Elaine Singleton.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00m p.m., Saturday, July 27th at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.
Burial will be in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 Friday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home, 216 East Main Street, Springfield, KY
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019