Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
1938 - 2019
William Reid "Bill" Hall Obituary
William Reid "Bill" Hall

Shepherdsville - age 80, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.

He was a native of Washington County, born on September 21, 1938 to the late William Reid and Murna Sea Hall.

He was a retired employee of General Electric.

Survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Glenna Reynolds Hall; a daughter, Jenny Hall; two sons, John Reid Hall (Shannon) and Robert "Rob" Hall; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Wilna Madden and a dear friend, Elaine Singleton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00m p.m., Saturday, July 27th at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Visitation will be from 4 until 8 Friday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home, 216 East Main Street, Springfield, KY
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019
