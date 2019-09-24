|
|
William "Bill" Renders
Louisville - On Monday, September 23, 2019, William "Bill" Renders, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 69, surrounded by his loving family after a long courageous battle with diabetes.
Bill was born on July 17, 1950 in Clarksville, IN and resided in Louisville, KY. He graduated from Southern High School, attended Western Kentucky University and spent many years employed with Citation Equipment, Inc. Bill then went on to create Bill's Famous Cheese Spreads with his son, something he was extremely proud of.
Bill loved socializing with his family and friends, especially at Shenanigans Irish Grille, The Bonnycastle Club and Churchill Downs.
He was an avid UK fan, who also enjoyed snow-skiing, golfing, fishing, vacations at the beach and attending rock concerts. Bill's true passion was coaching club soccer for many years, having a positive influence in kids' lives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jane Renders; brother, Thomas Renders; and father-in-law, Irwin Clayton. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Pam (Clayton) Renders; son, Gerry Renders (Kristen); grandson, Clayton Renders; brother, Richard Renders (Julia); sister-in-law, Shirley Renders and mother-in-law, Maxene Clayton.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Rd. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Diabetes Association in Bill's memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019