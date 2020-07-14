1/1
William Reynolds "Bill" Burke
William Reynolds Burke "Bill"

Jeffersonville - William R. Burke "Bill", 85, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial for Bill will be at 10 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N. Sherwood Ave, Clarksville, IN, with burial to follow at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Cemetery in Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 18, from 12 PM - 6 PM and on Sunday, July 19, from 12 PM - 6 PM both at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. Jeffersonville, IN. Bill was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a dedicated auto body mechanic at Lincoln Mercury, where he worked for over 38 years. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua, and was a faithful Catholic all of his life. He attended Flaget High School and Ahrens trade school for auto body repair. He was ready to help out with any job and kept close bonds with his family. All who knew him knew a kind, giving soul, who loved children, cars, and music, and had a lifelong drive to learn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Magdalene and William J. Burke, and siblings Thomas Burke, Donald Burke, and sister-in-law Carolyn Burke. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Jennette Burke, né Turk; children Joyce Burke, Jan Gross (Philip), Jeff Burke, Carlana Miller (Tom), Billy Burke, and Tammy Burke; grandchildren Emily Gross, Philip Gross, Harrison Miller (Amanda), and Ruby Grace Miller; siblings Mary Sue Mann (David), Ellen Simon, Dr. Kevin Burke (Jeanie), Shawn Burke (Bonnie), and sister in law Sharon Burke, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.legacyindiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Center
JUL
19
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Center
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8269
