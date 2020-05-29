William "Bill" Richie
1949 - 2020
William "Bill" Richie

William "Bill" Richie (70) passed away Thursday, May 28 at Hosparus Care Center. He was a retired mechanic, working for forty-seven years at Germantown Automotive. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Doris Richie, and sister, Jacqueline Rector. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Richie, daughter, Alisa Childress (John) and grandson, Joshua Childress; as well as his sisters, Janis Plotner and Karen Norris, and nephews, Scott Loyd (Shannon), Patrick Norris and Brian Plotner. Visitation will be held at Bosse Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 2nd, from 4 pm to 8 pm. A memorial service will be held Wednesday June 3rd at 11, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Bill would appreciate donations to St Jude Hospital and Kosair Charities.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 30, 2020
What a gentle man. Such an inspiration.
James Chappell
Friend
