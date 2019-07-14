William Robert "Bob" Elliott



Louisville - William Robert "Bob" Elliott, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church and active in its ministries. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and James Elliott, and his Aunt Arlene and Uncle Dewey Davis, who raised him in Russell, Kentucky.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Miriam Elliott, daughters Beth Elliott (Steve Rose) and Babs Elliott (Bob Steinmetz), son Bob Elliott (Mary Jo), grandchildren Sarah Gibson (Scott Berger), Matthew Gibson, Rosslyn Steinmetz, and Elise Steinmetz, great-granddaughter Stella Berger, and his former wife and mother of his children Joy Elliott.



His faith and love of God called him to a career in the Ministry, pastoring churches in Ashland, KY and Danville, KY. Following graduation from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, he was quickly drawn to the social services aspects of the ministry, serving as the Administrator of Baptist Children's Homes - Pinecrest in Morehead, Kentucky and Spring Meadows in Louisville. He then embarked on a thirty-year career in the administration of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including Westminster Terrace in Louisville and facilities in North Carolina as well as in Indiana.



Throughout his life, he was dedicated to social causes and advocacy for elderly services, including volunteering for Hospice for seven years. He served on several Boards, including as Chairman for Seven County Services (now Centerstone of America), along with the National Board of Examiners for Nursing Home Administrators.



Bob was widely known for his generous heart, his love for his church, and his irrepressible sense of humor. Bob loved his children and their families and was very proud of their accomplishments and set a great example for them as a loving father. Bob was forever grateful for the embrace of Miriam's family in Virginia, especially her mother Naomi. He also enjoyed photography, travel with Miriam, hiking, ice cream, and silly pet names (with a procession of oddly named cats).



Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17th at Highland Baptist Church, 1101 Cherokee Road.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205, or Highland Baptist Church of Louisville, 1101 Cherokee Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40204-1201. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019