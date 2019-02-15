|
|
William Robert "Bob" Gutmann, Sr.
LOUISVILLE - Bob, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Louisville, KY on October 20, 1924 to Henry and Catherine Gutmann.
Bob is a Navy veteran of WWII serving proudly in the South Pacific as a medic onboard the USS Siboney.
Bob graduated from Georgetown College where he studied chemistry and more importantly met his wife of 69 years.
He is the last survivor of the group of chemists that founded Catalyst and Chemicals, Inc. in 1957, which ultimately became known as United Catalyst, Inc. He held numerous patents in the field of catalysis and is known as the "Father of C-36". After much world travel and numerous "plant start ups" Bob retired in 1991.
Bob was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, a member of Broadway Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel.
Bob was a lifelong golfer and avid sports fan. He thoroughly enjoyed following college sports, especially Louisville, Bellarmine and Kentucky. He played the trombone in his younger years and absolutely loved music, particularly classical and the big band era. His hobbies included gardening in his greenhouse and starting sunflower and zinnia seeds for his grandchildren. Bob enjoyed horse racing and getting together with his group of retired colleagues affectionately known as the "Spent Catalysts". In retirement Bob enjoyed extensive travel including numerous cruises. He loved German restaurants and Sunday brunch at the Rivue atop the Galt House Hotel.
Left to honor Bob and remember his life are his beloved wife, Evarose; his children, Conni (Clint Severson); Rob (Pam); grandchildren Lindsey Fields (Tyler); Natalie Jones (Ryan) and great-grandchildren Harper Mae and Harrison Fields; Colin and Carlee Rose Jones. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Catherine Gutmann Sluyter, and brother-in-law Richard Sluyter.
Bob will be laid to rest in a private service at Cave Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to attend a service of remembrance and music at Broadway Baptist Church on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the sanctuary. There will be a reception immediately following the service in Friendship Hall of the church where the family will greet friends.
In lieu of flowers, Bob has requested that any memorials may be made in his name to the "Old Friends Farm" a retirement home for thoroughbred race horses (1841 Paynes Depot Rd.; Georgetown, Ky. 40324).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019