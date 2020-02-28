Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
914 Old Harrods Creek Rd
View Map
Reverend William S. Griner

Reverend William S. Griner Obituary
Reverend William S. Griner

LOUISVILLE - 84, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2020.

Fr. Bill was a pastor at Epiphany, St. Michael, and St. Pius X.

He was preceded in death by his sister, June Giudice.

He is survived by his sisters, Mary Carmel Renneisen (Bill) and Maureen Griner; several nieces and nephews and the Thursday night group.

His funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd. with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. and again Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
