William Samuel "Jack" BriscoeLouisville - William Samuel "Jack" Briscoe, 67, was born on November 26, 1952, and died on June 22, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.Jack, a native of Taylorsville, Kentucky, was a graduate of Spencer County High School and Western Kentucky University. He was employed in accounting and clerical positions at several different companies. Jack also worked as an auctioneer.Jack was a member of Fern Creek Baptist Church where he served over the years as a deacon, adult choir member, Sunday School teacher, recovery leader, youth chaperone, and as a vital part of many other ministries.Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Catherine Briscoe, and his wife, Edith Pearl Briscoe.He is survived by his cousins: Catherine Hume (George Levine), Charles Coblentz (Connie), Bruce Hume (Rosemary), Charlotte Bello, and Judy Barker (Ron). He is survived by a host of friends.Visitation is 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, and on Friday, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at Fern Creek Baptist Church, 5920 Bardstown Road.The funeral service will be on Friday, 12:00 p.m., at Fern Creek Baptist Church.Memorial gifts: Fern Creek Baptist Church Escrow Fund (5920 Bardstown Road, 40291) or the recovery organization of your choice.