William Samuel "Jack" Briscoe
Louisville - William Samuel "Jack" Briscoe, 67, was born on November 26, 1952, and died on June 22, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
Jack, a native of Taylorsville, Kentucky, was a graduate of Spencer County High School and Western Kentucky University. He was employed in accounting and clerical positions at several different companies. Jack also worked as an auctioneer.
Jack was a member of Fern Creek Baptist Church where he served over the years as a deacon, adult choir member, Sunday School teacher, recovery leader, youth chaperone, and as a vital part of many other ministries.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Catherine Briscoe, and his wife, Edith Pearl Briscoe.
He is survived by his cousins: Catherine Hume (George Levine), Charles Coblentz (Connie), Bruce Hume (Rosemary), Charlotte Bello, and Judy Barker (Ron). He is survived by a host of friends.
Visitation is 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, and on Friday, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at Fern Creek Baptist Church, 5920 Bardstown Road.
The funeral service will be on Friday, 12:00 p.m., at Fern Creek Baptist Church.
Memorial gifts: Fern Creek Baptist Church Escrow Fund (5920 Bardstown Road, 40291) or the recovery organization of your choice.
Louisville - William Samuel "Jack" Briscoe, 67, was born on November 26, 1952, and died on June 22, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
Jack, a native of Taylorsville, Kentucky, was a graduate of Spencer County High School and Western Kentucky University. He was employed in accounting and clerical positions at several different companies. Jack also worked as an auctioneer.
Jack was a member of Fern Creek Baptist Church where he served over the years as a deacon, adult choir member, Sunday School teacher, recovery leader, youth chaperone, and as a vital part of many other ministries.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Catherine Briscoe, and his wife, Edith Pearl Briscoe.
He is survived by his cousins: Catherine Hume (George Levine), Charles Coblentz (Connie), Bruce Hume (Rosemary), Charlotte Bello, and Judy Barker (Ron). He is survived by a host of friends.
Visitation is 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, and on Friday, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at Fern Creek Baptist Church, 5920 Bardstown Road.
The funeral service will be on Friday, 12:00 p.m., at Fern Creek Baptist Church.
Memorial gifts: Fern Creek Baptist Church Escrow Fund (5920 Bardstown Road, 40291) or the recovery organization of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.