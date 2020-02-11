|
William "Bill" Snipp, Sr.
Louisville - William "Bill" Snipp Sr., 91, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was an Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Snipp; Great Grandson, Jordan Oaks; Son-in-law, Duane Cook; He was retired from Highfield & Hester Flooring; He attend Helck Ave House of Prayer and Calvary Holiness Church. Bill is survived by his Sons, David Snipp (Tywana) and Billy Snipp (Libby); Daughter, Alice Cook; 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren; His funeral service will be held on Friday at 12noon with the Rev. Larry Dalton officiating, at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Helck Ave House of Prayer or s.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020