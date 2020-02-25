|
William Sparks, Sr.
Shepherdsville - Mr. William Donald Sparks, Sr., age 75, of Shepherdsville, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Mr. Sparks was born on April 24, 1944, in Louisville to the late Stanley and Sally Hooper. Mr. Sparks was a pipefitter for F.S. Schardein & Sons. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents and brother, Roy Sparks.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 60 years, Mamie Sparks; sons, William Jr., John Sr. (Patty) and Stanley Sparks (Jennifer); grandchildren, Frenda, Christian, John Jr., Brandon, Kenny, Haley and Seth; great grandchildren, Aiden, Alex, Addisyn, Maison and Vicki; brother, Stanley Hooper; and sister, Mary Arbuckle.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12 pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2 pm until 8 pm and on Friday from 9 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020