|
|
William (Bill) Stotts Royse
Louisville - William (Bill) Stotts Royse, 78 of Louisville, KY passed away on November 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 8th, 3pm at the Mellwood Art Center (Pigment Gallery) in Louisville.
Bill Royse was born in Louisville, KY on December 31, 1940. He graduated from Theodore Ahrens Trade High School where he studied plumbing and lettered in basketball. He went on to proudly serve in the US Navy and was aboard both the USS Bainbridge and USS Maddox during the Vietnam War. After the military, Bill had a successful career as an oil refinery operator and later retired as a Lab Coordinator at Rohm & Haas. He was a loyal UofL sports fan as well as an avid golfer who made 4 "hole in ones" in his lifetime. He enjoyed horse racing and practicing yoga, attending classes at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Churchill Downs Post 292.
Bill is survived by his son William James Royse of Finchville, KY, daughter Michelle Stahlman of Rio Vista, CA, brothers John and David, sister Beverly, and grandchildren Rich, Madeline, Miranda, Liam, Everett and August, and two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center for their care of Bill and the many other veterans.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019