William Terry Carter
William Terry Carter

LOUISVILLE - William Terry Carter, 70, left this world November 20,2020.

He is a proud master electrician with IBEW 369 and retired from Reynolds Metals.

Survived by his wife, Judith Bernard Carter; sons, Justin (Angela) and Wes (Amanda) Carter; stepchildren, Micah (Autumn) and Jamie Bernard. Grandpa to Everly and Pepaw to Destiny, Brooklyn, Chase, Kaylinn and Josey; sisters, Ruby Grubbs and Donna Evanoff and his nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
