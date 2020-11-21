William Terry Carter
LOUISVILLE - William Terry Carter, 70, left this world November 20,2020.
He is a proud master electrician with IBEW 369 and retired from Reynolds Metals.
Survived by his wife, Judith Bernard Carter; sons, Justin (Angela) and Wes (Amanda) Carter; stepchildren, Micah (Autumn) and Jamie Bernard. Grandpa to Everly and Pepaw to Destiny, Brooklyn, Chase, Kaylinn and Josey; sisters, Ruby Grubbs and Donna Evanoff and his nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.