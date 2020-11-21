1/
William Terry Carter
William Terry Carter

LOUISVILLE - William Terry Carter, 70, left this world November 20,2020.

He is a proud master electrician with IBEW 369 and retired from Reynolds Metals.

Survived by his wife, Judith Bernard Carter; sons, Justin (Angela) and Wes (Amanda) Carter; stepchildren, Micah (Autumn) and Jamie Bernard. Grandpa to Everly and Pepaw to Destiny, Brooklyn, Chase, Kaylinn and Josey; sisters, Ruby Grubbs and Donna Evanoff and his nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
I love you Terry with all my heart. You're my best friend, my big brother and the best friend a person could ever have. You were selfless and kind, and who love life. Rest in peace my sweet friend I'll Always Love You and thank you for being my friend, I will miss you the rest of my days love Mary Robyn.
Mary Robyn Moore
Friend
