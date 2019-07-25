|
William Van Hart Laggren
Louisville - December 26, 1923-July 18, 2019
Born in Philadelphia when horse carriages still parked at the curb to Isaac Van Hart and Elizabeth Jane, Bill was their second child. Within days of his second birthday, he succumbed to double pneumonia and the attending physician wrote his death certificate. His father and an uncle who had served as a military medic, took the blue infant outside from that stuffy room into the December sleet where he started breathing again. This was the first miracle in his life. The family moved to Beachwood, NJ on Toms River where the pine trees and nearby bay and ocean breezes kept the air clean.
His academic achievements were hard won due to severe dyslexia that went undiagnosed. He developed a stubborn, persistent streak that with hard work got him through whenever the going got tough. He excelled in high school track and field sports.
In WWII, Bill, at 19, got as close as he could to the airplanes he loved by enlisting in the Navy on the USS Wake Island, an escort (aircraft) carrier. As part of the Pacific fleet, they had operations in the Philippines campaign, the invasion of Iwo Jima and the Battle of Okinawa.
After the war, he attended Southwestern College. As he was about to transfer to Rutgers College in NJ on a track scholarship, he had to return home to help in the family business, Laggren Awning Company.
In 1949 he met a northern NJ girl named Dorothy Jeanne Stone at the beach. They married in 1950, and had one child, Elizabeth Janine. Their life in Toms River, NJ included many family yachting excursions. He worked full days at Lakehurst Naval Air Station and still sold and installed awnings. Later he added real estate and yacht sales to his careers, moving in 1965 to Ft. Lauderdale to sell yachts for Pacemaker, Hatteras and Chris Craft, where he became the top selling salesman for the country.
When "Dee" died in September 1991, Bill found his high school friend Elizabeth Ewert - who lived in Santa Barbara and married her in 1992. Bill and Elizabeth traveled the world and enjoyed life in Santa Barbara until Elizabeth developed Alzheimer's disease. True to his promise to her, he kept her at home with him until she died in July of 2013.
Surviving him is his daughter Elizabeth Janine Linder, his stepchildren, Michael Shields, Lisa Shields Laird (Doug) and Tracy Shields and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, 10 am at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 3515 Grandview Ave, in their Chapel. Brief visitations at 9:30 am and after the service. Donations may be made to any charities of the donor's choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019