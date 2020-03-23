Services
Neurath-Schoppenhorst Funeral Home
1832 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-4394
Resources
More Obituaries for William Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Vincent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Vincent Obituary
William Vincent

Louisville - Mr. William Howard Vincent, age 79, of Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on March 22, 2020. Mr. Vincent was born on October 3, 1940 in Louisville, KY to the late Noah Vincent and Travis Louise (Combs) Soloman. Mr. Vincent was a retired truck driver for DuPont. He was a mason with Masonic Lodge # 904 F & AM. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; siblings, Wilma, Carol, Harold Lee and Jimmy; 1st wife, Patricia McCarty; daughter, Brenda Lea Vincent; and grandson, William Vincent.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Dana Moseley, Thonnya Sutherland and Jay Sutherland (Nadine); grandchildren, Jennifer (Isaac), Samantha, Danielle, Ashley, Cody, Tessa and Walker; great-grandchildren, Noah, Abigail, Jayden, Braden, Kaleb, Ava, Ryan, Jathan, Jeremiah, Natalie, Lorenzo, JaVari, Damarian, Kiedan and Harmony; brother, Steve Vincent; and lifelong companion, Edna Vincent.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, all services at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home will be private and limited to the closest of family. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -