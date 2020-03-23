|
William Vincent
Louisville - Mr. William Howard Vincent, age 79, of Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on March 22, 2020. Mr. Vincent was born on October 3, 1940 in Louisville, KY to the late Noah Vincent and Travis Louise (Combs) Soloman. Mr. Vincent was a retired truck driver for DuPont. He was a mason with Masonic Lodge # 904 F & AM. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; siblings, Wilma, Carol, Harold Lee and Jimmy; 1st wife, Patricia McCarty; daughter, Brenda Lea Vincent; and grandson, William Vincent.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Dana Moseley, Thonnya Sutherland and Jay Sutherland (Nadine); grandchildren, Jennifer (Isaac), Samantha, Danielle, Ashley, Cody, Tessa and Walker; great-grandchildren, Noah, Abigail, Jayden, Braden, Kaleb, Ava, Ryan, Jathan, Jeremiah, Natalie, Lorenzo, JaVari, Damarian, Kiedan and Harmony; brother, Steve Vincent; and lifelong companion, Edna Vincent.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, all services at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home will be private and limited to the closest of family. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020