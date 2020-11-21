1/1
William W. Gault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William W. Gault

Prospect - William W. Gault, 91, of Prospect, KY, formerly of LaGrange, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, his favorite music, and lots of happy memories. He was the husband of Waltraud (Waldi) Konhäuser Gault, sharing nearly 56 years of marriage. They met in Paris and married in London before returning to the United States to begin their family.

Bill was born in Beloit, OH on New Year's Day in 1929 to the late John T and Clara Winans Gault. He graduated from Marietta College and received a Masters in Business Administration from Northwestern University School of Business in Chicago. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was an executive at Eminence Speaker in Eminence KY from 1972 until his retirement in 1997.

Along with Waldi, Bill made his grandchildren the center of their world. They made many wonderful memories taking them to their sports games, celebrating their birthdays, playing in the fields outside their LaGrange home, and watching silly television shows. Their home in Hilton Head Island was a magical retreat for all of them. He will always be remembered for his ability to tell a great joke or a funny story. His smile and infectious laugh will be missed forever.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Waldi, son, Patrick of Louisville, daughter, Janice (Jim Vander) of Villanova, PA, son, Robert (Mirth) of Orland Park, IL; grandchildren, Philip, Marshall, and Malcolm Gault, Caroline, William and Eliza Vander, Adam (Sherrie) of St John, IN, Emma, and Alec Gault; and great-grandchildren, Asher and Shea Gault; dear friend, Kate Farrow of Crestwood; sister-in-law Thelma Gault of Eminence; brother in law, Reiner Konhäuser of Schwandorf, Germany and numerous nieces and nephews as well as many close friends all over the world. He is predeceased by his son, William, and his brothers, John (Jack), Robert (Bob), and his sister, Janet VanDuser.

Contributions in Bill's memory can be made to Hosparus of Louisville (3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205). The family is beyond grateful for all the care, compassion, and friendships from the caregivers of Hosparus and Home Instead to care for Bill in his last several months.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved