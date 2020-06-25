William W. Koenig
William W. Koenig

Louisville - William W. Koenig, 97 of Lithia, Florida passed away on March 6,220 and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, He was born on Nov.23, 1922 in Louisville, Kentucky and was a proud graduate of Louisville Male High School. Upon graduation he went to work for Southern Bell Telephone Company. He enlisted in the Marine Corps on Feb.2, 1943 and fought with the 1st Battalion on the Island of Peleliu in the South Pacific, which the National Museum of the Marine Corps called "The Bitterest Battle of the War" for the Marines. He left the Marines on Feb.2, 1946 and married Mary Lois Bledsoe in October. They were members of the Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, where he became a Deacon for many years. Before they left Louisville, he became a Kentucky Colonel. They moved to Miami, Florida in 1971 and he had a long career with Southern Bell and then retired to Dunnellon, Florida, where he lived until the last three years of his life. He then moved to Lithia, Florida -closer to family. He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Kestler (Dennis) and Janet Bisig (Jerry). He has three Granddaughters and six Great Grandchildren. His funeral will be at Resthaven Cemetery on July 1st, 2020. Visitation is at 1pm and Graveside at 2pm.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
