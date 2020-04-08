|
|
William Webster Struck
Louisville - William Webster Struck born on May 28, 1937 of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2020 after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bill spent many years traveling abroad as a Foreign Service Officer with the Department of State.
Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy Miller Struck, and daughters, Janice Struck Fueller (William) of Frisco, Texas, Ellen Struck of Louisville, KY, and Katherine Struck Sibol (Deane) of Columbia, MD. Grandchildren Leila Rumer (Jay), Katelyn Cronan, Will Kronfli, Dennis Cronan, Caroline Kronfli, Nick Sibol, and Natalie Sibol.
Preceded in death by his parents Webster and Cate Struck, brother Thomas Struck and Mary Margaret Burris. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Ann Lennon (late Robert), Jane Struck, David Struck (Susan), Daniel Struck (Jane), Kathy Springston (William), Mary Lloyd Kirwin (David), and Jordy Struck (Kathy). He leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road was entrusted with arrangements,
Tribute gifts may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020