Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
William "Bob" Welsh


1927 - 2019
William "Bob" Welsh Obituary
William "Bob" Welsh

Louisville - William B. Welsh "Bob", 92, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

He was born on August 8, 1927 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Joseph and Margaret (Krauth) Everslage. He is also preceded in death by sister, Margie Weppler.

Bob retired from the former American Standard Corporation as Division Manager of Purchasing; he was employed with the company for 30 years. He served in the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII on the battleship, USS Arkansas. He was an avid lover of sports, especially golf and baseball, earning letters in baseball at the University of Louisville. He was a member of the Middletown Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marty, of 50 years; his daughter, Vickie Plummer; four grandchildren: Chad, Fairen, Merideth and Sadie; seven great grandchildren; he is also survived by sisters: JoAnn Burch, Mary Reiser, and brother, Paul Everslage.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243). Burial will be private at Cave Hill Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Bob's memory be made to Middletown Christian Church.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
