William "Tom" Wise
William "Tom" Wise, 91, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday February 28, 2020.
Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He proudly sacrificed and valiantly served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps. He was honored with a Purple Heart for his heroic courage and bravery. In addition, Tom was retired from the Courier Journal after decades of employment.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doody, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage; a son, Steve; and a great-grandson, Alex.
Tom will be terribly missed by his surviving children, Tami (Bryan) and Randy, a daughter-in-law, Glenn, as well as a sister, Evelyn. He is also survived by many grandchildren who share wonderful memories: Kim (Brent), Zachary (Ashley), Mikhail, Jacob (Samantha), Jordan, Dylan, Kaleb, and Quade. In addition, six great-grandchildren brought him endless joy: Joey, Jillian, Adam, Hollis, Willa, and Emma. Thankfully, Tom passed away peacefully at his home due to the loving dedication of his two caregivers, Jane Roark and Jessica Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020