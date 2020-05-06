Willie E. Davis
Louisville - 77, passed away on May 1, 2020. He was a retiree of General Electric. He is survived by his children Teress (Terri) Williams and Todd Davis; sisters, Dorothy Boyd and Carolyn Mask; brother, Dossie Davis, Jr., and one grandson. Funeral services will be private with interment in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in Courier-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.