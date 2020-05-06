Willie E. Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie E. Davis

Louisville - 77, passed away on May 1, 2020. He was a retiree of General Electric. He is survived by his children Teress (Terri) Williams and Todd Davis; sisters, Dorothy Boyd and Carolyn Mask; brother, Dossie Davis, Jr., and one grandson. Funeral services will be private with interment in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved