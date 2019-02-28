|
|
Willie E. Douglas
Louisville - , 56, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents George and Sarah Douglas and a sister Barbara G. Douglas.
He is survived by his children, Onicka Williams (Kraig), Willie Douglas Jr., George Douglas Sr. (Mechelle) and Kimmy Abshire; stepson, Randy Turley; 4 grandchildren; siblings, Mary M. Johnson, Johnnie Ray, Kathy D. and Tempy E. "Tipps" Douglas; aunt, Arabelle Perry; devoted friends, Verta Porter, Brenda Turley and Joe Prather a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Saturday, March 2, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville, Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019