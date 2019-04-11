Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
at his church
1009 W. Chestnut Street
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
at his church
1009 W. Chestnut Street
Louisville - 96 of Louisville passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was a retired employee of The United States Post Office. A Navy Veteran. He was a member of Pride of Parkland Masonic Hall #152. He was also a member of Greater Salem Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Henrietta Newby. Sons: Emmanual James Kiggins and Terry Newby. Daughter: Linda Stocker (William). Sister: Wanda Duncan. 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral 12 Noon Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his church, 1009 W. Chestnut Street.

Burial in Highland Memory Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be 10-12 Noon Saturday at the Church

G.C. Williams Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
