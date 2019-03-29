|
|
Willie Frances Lewis
Louisville - Willie Frances Lewis, 88, passed away March 27, 2019. Frances was preceded in death by her dear son Ronald L. Lewis and brother Victor R. Beck.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 70 years James Leon Sr., children Rita Diane Lewis and James Leon "Jim" Lewis Jr., grandchildren Michael D. Young Jr., Max B. Young (Jenny), Cinnamon H. Sexton, Jessica D. Sietsema (Mark) and James L. "Jimmy" Lewis III (Destiny) and ten great grandchildren. Frances is also survived by her siblings Joyce Gogan, Alice Whelan (Freddy) and Wayne Beck.
A service to honor the life of Frances will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with a private burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3-8pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019