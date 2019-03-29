Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Frances Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie Frances Lewis Obituary
Willie Frances Lewis

Louisville - Willie Frances Lewis, 88, passed away March 27, 2019. Frances was preceded in death by her dear son Ronald L. Lewis and brother Victor R. Beck.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 70 years James Leon Sr., children Rita Diane Lewis and James Leon "Jim" Lewis Jr., grandchildren Michael D. Young Jr., Max B. Young (Jenny), Cinnamon H. Sexton, Jessica D. Sietsema (Mark) and James L. "Jimmy" Lewis III (Destiny) and ten great grandchildren. Frances is also survived by her siblings Joyce Gogan, Alice Whelan (Freddy) and Wayne Beck.

A service to honor the life of Frances will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with a private burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3-8pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now