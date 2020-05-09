Willie J. Turner
Willie J. Turner

Louisville - 69, passed away on May 5, 2020. He was a retiree of Essroc Cement Co. after 42 years and member of King Solomon Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Vivian Turner; children, Yvonne Whitfield, Tara Boyce, Monica Edmonds, and Richard Robinson; siblings, Lorene Jordan, Josephine Kirtz, Wanda Holt, and Maurice Turner, Sr.; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church with interment in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com






Published in Courier-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
