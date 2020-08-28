Willie (aka William) "June" Leavell, Jr.Louisville - 72, passed away on July 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. He was interred in Riverside National Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA on July 30, 2020. Willie was born to the late Willie and Elaine Leavell in Louisville, KY on August 5, 1947. He was a graduate of Central High School and an U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a former employee of Ford Motor Co. Willie was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Elaine Leavell; and siblings, Bonita, Anita and George Leavell. Willie is survived by his siblings, Willie Francis Todd (Edward), Elsie Scott (Richard), Rudolph "Pig" Leavell (Cynthia), and James Leavell; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.