Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church
1190 So. 40th Street
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Church
1190 So. 40th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Lee Burton Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Lee Burton Sr. Obituary
Willie Lee Burton, Sr.

Louisville - 89, passed away September 27, 2019. He was retired from G.E. Appliance Park and was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church. He was a member of the Mt. Moriah Lodge No.1 of the Masonic Masons.

Survivors; wife, Mattie Burton; sons, Michael, Victor, Mark and Leonard Burton (Shanita); sisters, Mattie R. Spann and Minnie Knox; 18 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.

Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Friday with funeral on Saturday at 12 noon both at his church, 1190 So. 40th Street; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now