Willie Lee Burton, Sr.
Louisville - 89, passed away September 27, 2019. He was retired from G.E. Appliance Park and was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church. He was a member of the Mt. Moriah Lodge No.1 of the Masonic Masons.
Survivors; wife, Mattie Burton; sons, Michael, Victor, Mark and Leonard Burton (Shanita); sisters, Mattie R. Spann and Minnie Knox; 18 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Friday with funeral on Saturday at 12 noon both at his church, 1190 So. 40th Street; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019