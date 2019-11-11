|
|
Willie Mae McDaniels
Louisville - 90, passed away November 6, 2019. She was retired from Brown Foreman and was a member of West End Church of Christ.
Survivors include her sons, William, Jr. (Kim), Willie, Herman (Linda), Leroy and
Joseph McDaniels (Teresa) and Alonzo Lindsey (Carolyn); brother, Herman Amos
(Kitty); sisters, Margaret Jones and Beatrice Rivera; a host of grandchildren, great
grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation: 5 pm-8 pm Friday and 9 am-11 am Saturday with funeral services to
follow. All at St. Elizabeth U,.P.B. Church, 857 So., 22nd Street, (40211). Burial:
Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019