G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Willie Mae McDaniels Obituary
Willie Mae McDaniels

Louisville - 90, passed away November 6, 2019. She was retired from Brown Foreman and was a member of West End Church of Christ.

Survivors include her sons, William, Jr. (Kim), Willie, Herman (Linda), Leroy and

Joseph McDaniels (Teresa) and Alonzo Lindsey (Carolyn); brother, Herman Amos

(Kitty); sisters, Margaret Jones and Beatrice Rivera; a host of grandchildren, great

grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation: 5 pm-8 pm Friday and 9 am-11 am Saturday with funeral services to

follow. All at St. Elizabeth U,.P.B. Church, 857 So., 22nd Street, (40211). Burial:

Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
