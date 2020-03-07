|
|
Willie Neal Duncan
Louisville - age 96, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born in Rockport, KY on February 25, 1924 to the late William and Maudie Duncan. He proudly served during WWII in the United States Army and was a retired Diesel Mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one step-son, John Reinhardt; and three sisters, Thelma Miller, Gracie Buckler, and Jean Stone.
Willie is survived by his sons, Neal Duncan (Phyllis), Ronson Duncan (Kathy); step-sons, Lawrence (Butch) Reinhardt (Diana), and David Reinhardt (Nellie); one step-daughter, Linda Hook; 11 grandchildren: 22 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation will be from 2 - 7 PM on Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020