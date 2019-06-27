|
Willie Palmer
Louisville - 78, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He is survived by his children, Gregory Powell, Mischel Turner, Kevin Palmer and Willie Turner; Siblings, George, Floyd and Grace Palmer, Myrtle Baltimore, Ella Kavanaugh and Wilma Smith; 10 grandchildren.
Visitation from 6-9 p.m. Friday with funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday both at Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church, 426 So. 15th Street; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019