G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Willie Palmer Obituary
Willie Palmer

Louisville - 78, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He is survived by his children, Gregory Powell, Mischel Turner, Kevin Palmer and Willie Turner; Siblings, George, Floyd and Grace Palmer, Myrtle Baltimore, Ella Kavanaugh and Wilma Smith; 10 grandchildren.

Visitation from 6-9 p.m. Friday with funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday both at Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church, 426 So. 15th Street; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019
