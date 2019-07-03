Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Kummer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Blake Kummer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Blake Kummer Obituary
Wilma Blake Kummer

Louisville - 90, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kermit L. Kummer.

Wilma retired from the IRS, and was an accomplished organist and choir director for over 60 years. She was a global traveler, and was a lifelong UofL fan, having held her basketball season tickets for 51 years.

She is survived by her three daughters, Karen (Jim) Shaughnessy, Cynthia (John) Lenn, and Kathy (Jim) Matchuny; grandchildren, Alicia, Kyle, Amber, Colleen, Andrew, and Alex; and great-grandchildren, Keith, Emma, Kora, Zane, Atalia, Jacob, Brayden, and Kinley.

The family wishes to recognize and thank the outstanding staff of Brownsboro Park and the caregivers from Home Instead for the compassionate care provided throughout the years.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, with burial to follow in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Crusade for Children.

Wilma loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now