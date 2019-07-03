|
Wilma Blake Kummer
Louisville - 90, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kermit L. Kummer.
Wilma retired from the IRS, and was an accomplished organist and choir director for over 60 years. She was a global traveler, and was a lifelong UofL fan, having held her basketball season tickets for 51 years.
She is survived by her three daughters, Karen (Jim) Shaughnessy, Cynthia (John) Lenn, and Kathy (Jim) Matchuny; grandchildren, Alicia, Kyle, Amber, Colleen, Andrew, and Alex; and great-grandchildren, Keith, Emma, Kora, Zane, Atalia, Jacob, Brayden, and Kinley.
The family wishes to recognize and thank the outstanding staff of Brownsboro Park and the caregivers from Home Instead for the compassionate care provided throughout the years.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, with burial to follow in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Crusade for Children.
Wilma loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019