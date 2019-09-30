|
Wilma Brent Owen
Louisville - 96, passed away on September 30, 2019 at Westminster Terrace Presbyterian Home.
She was born to Arthur and Alma Brent in 1923, grew up during the Great Depression, graduated from Louisville Girls' High School and married her beloved George in 1942, who predeceased her after 56 years of marriage.
Busy raising a family in the 40's and 50's, she decided to attend the University of Louisville in the Fall of '62. After such a long hiatus from high school, she was admitted on "probation" for the first semester. She graduated in 3 ½ years (on the dean's list every semester), and began her teaching career at Durrett High School. She quickly became the "favorite teacher" of many of her students.
Wilma has been a very active member and Ordained Elder at Fourth Presbyterian Church and in several Presbyterian Women's Organizations. She also served on the board of directors for the Rosanna Hughes Presbyterian Home in old Louisville.
She is survived by her sons, George Owen, Jr. (Paula) and Michael Owen (Carol); grandchildren, Wesley Owen (Dana), Amanda Owen Benson (Robert), Brent Owen and Patrick Owen (Lisa); great grandchildren, Ella and Ryan Benson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, many of whom she kept in contact with throughout her life.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Fourth Presbyterian Church 3016 Preston Hwy. with entombment to follow at Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at her church.
Memorial gifts may be made to Fourth Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019