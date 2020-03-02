Resources
Wilma Carlene Holsclaw Obituary
Plainfield, IN - Wilma Carlene DeVore Holsclaw, 79 of Plainfield, Indiana formerly of Louisville, Passed away on March 1, 2020. Survivors include her husband of 60 years James Holsclaw. Sons: Steve (Cathy), Brian (Sharla) and Jimmy (Heidi) Holsclaw. 7 Grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Gathering Together 147 North Center Street Plainfield, Indiana 46168. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield is handling arrangements. Please make online condolences at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
