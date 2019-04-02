|
Wilma Carolyn Horlander
Louisville - Wilma C. Horlander, 94, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home.
She was born in New Albany, Indiana to H. Stanley Johnson and Lelia Thomas Johnson.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; Leo A. Horlander, Jr., her husband of 62 years, and a sister, Edna Johnson Anderson.
She is survived by her sons, Dave (Ginny) of Bardstown and Steve (Peggy) of Bradenton, Florida; granddaughter, Sylvia Rapier Horlander, and a host of nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law.
Wilma graduated from New Albany High School, class of 1942. She was one of the founding members of St. Albert the Great Church, belonged to the St. Al's Aces and Altar Society.
We wish to thank the staff at Episcopal Church Home, Dr. Jane Cornett, Dr. Charles E. Hornaday, Jr, her internist for 35 years, and loyal caregiver, Anna Santiago.
No funeral services are planned. Cremation was chosen. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019