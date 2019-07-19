Services
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Wilma Titus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma E. (Strope) Titus

Wilma E. (Strope) Titus Obituary
Wilma E. (Strope) Titus

Louisville - Wilma E. (Strope) Titus, 100, of Louisville passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Wilma was born in Clarksville, Arkansas and had worked at General Electric.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Titus; four children, Margaret Chambers, Robert Titus, Michael Titus and Johnny Titus; two sisters, Katherine Portman and Nadine Hawkins.

Survivors include three children, Gary Titus (Amy), Dean Titus (Claudia) and Wesley; 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 12 great great grand-Children.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019
