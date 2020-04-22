|
|
Wilma J. McRae Glaze
New Albany - Wilma J. Glaze, 86, of New Albany, IN, passed away on April 21, 2020 surrounded by her family.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in New Albany, IN. Scott Funeral Home of Jeffersonville, IN, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Glaze; parents, Eddie and Edith Kratz; siblings, Norman Kratz, Clara Kelsey and Marilyn Cundiff; and infant daughter, Teresa McRae.
She is survived by her children, Dana McRae (Lisa), Cindy Guenther (Scott), and David McRae (Elizabeth); step-daughters, Janet King and Debbie Carmer; six grandsons and three great-grandsons.
She had two wonderful caregivers, Diane Lily and Brenda Allen, along with the staff at Guerin Woods in Georgetown who took great care of mom.
She attended Graceland Baptist Church and Northside Christian.
Throughout her life, Mom worked at Floyd County Bank, Kratz Sporting Goods, Louisville Cement and Blue Cross Blue Shield. She started working from the time she was 10 years old at her father's grocery Store in Clarksville, Kratz Grocery, standing on a box to run the register.
Jim and Wilma were married 40 years. They lived in Florida for 25 years and had many dear Florida friends. She loved to feed people and always had groups in for dinner, holidays, cards, birthday, Derby, any reason to feed them.
Our mother was the sweetest, most kind-hearted person in the world. She was so much fun, always smiling and had a great sense of humor. She wanted to help everyone. She was always encouraging us that we could do anything, she never put people down, always built them up. She took meals to neighbors and acquaintances in need, or just to be kind. She sent notes and cards religiously to let people know they were loved. She loved her God and was a prayer warrior. We always felt she had a direct line to God and if she was praying for you, things would be all right. A grandson said he is confident she'll be in every blooming flower, ray of sunshine and gust of wind any of us feel and see for the rest of our lives. And we all know it to be true. We will miss her terribly. She is rejoicing with the Lord now.
Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020