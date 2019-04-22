|
Wilma J. Walls
Louisville - Wilma Joan (Miller) Walls, 86 passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019.
She was born to Emma (Burks) and Ollie Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth "KB" Walls Sr.
She is survived by her three children: Kenneth Walls Jr. (Darlene), David Walls Sr. (Glenda) and Lisa Walls (Becky House); five grandchildren: Patty Walls (Marc), Niki Walls-Parsons (Oscar), Keri Walls-Funk (Dave), David Walls Jr. (Kristin) and Ronnie Mitchell Jr. (Michelle); two great-grandchildren: Aaron Mitchell and Nolan Walls; and three siblings Norman Deckard, Patti Flynn and Virginia.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
The family requests that contributions in Wilma's memory be made to the at www.lung.org "Make Gift" in her honor.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019