Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma J. Walls

Obituary Condolences

Wilma J. Walls Obituary
Wilma J. Walls

Louisville - Wilma Joan (Miller) Walls, 86 passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019.

She was born to Emma (Burks) and Ollie Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth "KB" Walls Sr.

She is survived by her three children: Kenneth Walls Jr. (Darlene), David Walls Sr. (Glenda) and Lisa Walls (Becky House); five grandchildren: Patty Walls (Marc), Niki Walls-Parsons (Oscar), Keri Walls-Funk (Dave), David Walls Jr. (Kristin) and Ronnie Mitchell Jr. (Michelle); two great-grandchildren: Aaron Mitchell and Nolan Walls; and three siblings Norman Deckard, Patti Flynn and Virginia.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

The family requests that contributions in Wilma's memory be made to the at www.lung.org "Make Gift" in her honor.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now