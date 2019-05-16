Wilma Jean Underwood Sims



Louisville - Wilma Jean Underwood Sims, age 71 of Louisville, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. She retired from the American Red Cross after over 20 years of service. She loved her family very much and was an avid reader and gardener. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth A. Sims; and her parents, Bruce and Bessie Catherine Sprowls Underwood.



Wilma leaves to cherish her memory her children, Erika Stepp (Archie) and Derek Sims (Rebecca); grandchildren, Zackery Sims and AJ Stepp; siblings, Joyce Underwood, Ronnie Underwood (Shirley), Kay Ehlers, Barbara Williams (John), Tony Underwood, Sandy Underwood, Pamela Mardiney (Rob), Darrell Underwood and Janet Underwood; numerous nieces and nephews, especially Melanie Chilton who provided many hours of love and care; and a host of family and friends.



Visitation will be 3 pm - 8 pm on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY. A celebration of Wilma's life will be at 11 am Saturday, May 18th at the funeral home, with burial to follow at 2:30 pm in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery in Buffalo, Kentucky.



Memorials may be made to Brain Injury Association of Kentucky, 7321 New La Grange Rd #100, Louisville, KY 40222. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019