Wilma Jones Wilke
Wilma Jones Wilke

Louisville - Wilma Jones Wilke, 80, passed away peacefully at her home on November 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Keith R. Wilke; and siblings Zola (Alexander) MacLauren of Roseville, MI; Eugene (Mary) Jones of Louisville, KY; James (Virginia) Jones of Hamilton, OH; Sonya (Herman) Hudson of Greenville, IN; Maria (Joe) Beacher of Indianapolis, IN; and Naomi Roe of Santa Rosa, CA.

Born to Sam and Della Jones of Knox County, Kentucky, Wilma was the youngest

of ten children. Survived by her brothers, Sam (Pauline) Jones and her twin

Willard Jones, both of Somerset, Kentucky, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Wilma was a 1959 graduate of Barbourville High School and was retired from the Jefferson County Board of Education. She loved UK sports and NASCAR racing. She was a beautiful, intelligent woman with a heart of gold. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday November 20, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville, Ky. A visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
