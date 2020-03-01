Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Wilma June Davis

Wilma June Davis Obituary
Wilma June Davis

Louisville - Davis, Wilma June, 86, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Wilma was retired from 20 years of service at General Electric. She faithfully attended Eastern Gates Baptist Church.

Wilma was preceded in death by her loving husband, James William Davis; parents, Cora Coots and Clyde Coots; and brother, Earl D. Coots.

She is survived by her children, Luquita J. Davis Alquran and Timothy W. Davis (Jackie); grandchildren, Matthew (Kameryn), Houston (Holly), and Jarred Davis; and great grandchildren, Jaxon and Evelyn.

Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Tuesday and Wednesday 10am-12pm at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service will be 12pm Wednesday, at the funeral home followed by burial at Brookland Cemetery, Shepherdsville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
