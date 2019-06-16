|
Wilma Kuerzi
Georgetown - Wilma F. Alvey Kuerzi, 79 years of age died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. She was born September 19, 1939 in Wax, Kentucky to the late Hillard and Elizabeth Alvey. Wilma was the widow of David P. Kuerzi who died in 2000 and was a former member of St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church. She retired in 2003 as a Senior Vice-President with National City Bank in Louisville, Kentucky after many years of service in the Banking profession. Wilma loved her family and spent a lot of time with her grandchildren shopping and dining out. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and three siblings, Junior, Ronald and Houston Alvey. Wilma will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her family and many friends. The family wants to give a special thanks to Baptist Health Floyd especially the I.C.U. nurses and Dr. Draw for their wonderful care and attention.
Survivors include: Two daughters Jennifer Allie (Ernie) and Laura Rodgers (Mike). Three grandchildren Zachary and Peyton Rodgers and Claire Allie. One brother Nelson Alvey and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm ~ 8:00 pm Tuesday June 18th, and after 8:00 am Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN. Her Funeral Mass and Liturgy will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday June 19th, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary's New Albany Catholic Cemetery. Family requests donations to the Baptist Floyd Memorial Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019